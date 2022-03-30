Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

HBAN stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

