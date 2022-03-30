Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Increased by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPI. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of LPI opened at $82.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,710 shares of company stock valued at $38,529,393. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

