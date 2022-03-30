Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KEY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

KEY opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

