Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Adobe Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst now forecasts that the software company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.08.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $466.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $220.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.