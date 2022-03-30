Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

