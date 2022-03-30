Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Boosted by Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

ZION opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

