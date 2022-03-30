Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tompkins Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

