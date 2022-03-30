Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.