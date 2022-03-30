Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.