Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.14.

Enerplus stock opened at C$16.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$6.09 and a 12 month high of C$18.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.