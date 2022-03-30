Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Lifted by Analyst

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

