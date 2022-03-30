Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Lifted by Analyst

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $7.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $559.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

ANTM opened at $491.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.32. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

