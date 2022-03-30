Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Capital One Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.95 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $253.41 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $257.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.