Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

NYSE HUN opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $141,366,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

