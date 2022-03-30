PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34-9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.63.

NYSE PVH traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. 1,658,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PVH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PVH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

