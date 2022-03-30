Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

