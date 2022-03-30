PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,310 shares of company stock worth $4,617,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

