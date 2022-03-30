Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

