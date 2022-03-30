Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 40,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 215,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

