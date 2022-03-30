ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.