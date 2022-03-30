Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SQFT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
