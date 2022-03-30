Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to announce $73.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $300.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $314.20 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $319.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Premier Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

