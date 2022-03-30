PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises 2.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,039,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

PPG traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $132.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,184. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

