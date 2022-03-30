Polker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $1.30 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.18 or 0.07177936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,275.35 or 1.00006377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054673 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

