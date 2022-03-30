PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 96,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

