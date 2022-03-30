Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,448.29

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.29 ($18.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,484 ($19.44). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,477.50 ($19.35), with a volume of 121,188 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.81) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,448.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,385.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
