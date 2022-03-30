Playcent (PCNT) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $922,090.20 and $2,174.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

