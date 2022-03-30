Pirate Chain Market Cap Tops $392.79 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $392.79 million and $1.57 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.00407602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00093149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106886 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,192,388 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

