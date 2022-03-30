Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northeast Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

