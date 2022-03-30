PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.01

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.01 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 130,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

