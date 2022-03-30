Phore Hits One Day Volume of $334.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Phore has a market capitalization of $585,153.89 and approximately $334.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00262574 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,505,473 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

