Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.05 Per Share

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PSDL stock opened at GBX 396 ($5.19) on Wednesday. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 1-year low of GBX 323.96 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 422 ($5.53). The company has a market cap of £366.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 384.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.77, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Get Phoenix Spree Deutschland alerts:

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an real estate investment firm. It specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.