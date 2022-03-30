Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 792.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 792.25 ($10.38).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.96) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,629.08). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,228.71). Insiders purchased 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 in the last quarter.

LON:PHNX traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 635.20 ($8.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,324. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 648.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.55%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.