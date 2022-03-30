Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Pharvaris (Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.