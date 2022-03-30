Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “
Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.58.
Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
