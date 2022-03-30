PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Head-To-Head Contrast

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -7.71% -7.62% Humacyte N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Humacyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Humacyte has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.31%. Given Humacyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Humacyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A

Summary

Humacyte beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other tumors, including encapsulated genetically modified living cells. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. The company has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

About Humacyte (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

