Phala Network Achieves Market Cap of $75.12 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $75.12 million and $14.71 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

