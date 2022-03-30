Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Trimmed by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

