PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get PetroShale alerts:

OTCMKTS PSHIF opened at 0.66 on Tuesday. PetroShale has a twelve month low of 0.14 and a twelve month high of 0.78.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.