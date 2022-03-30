Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 438,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,880. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

