Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

PSNL stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.62. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

