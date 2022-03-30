Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
NYSE PRGO traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 1,134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,501. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
