Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE PRGO traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 1,134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,501. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

