Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Up 0.8%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.02. 19,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 44,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

