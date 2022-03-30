PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,118. The company has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.11 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

