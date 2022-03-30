PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.27. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.96. 3,871,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

