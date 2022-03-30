Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,102,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,020,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

