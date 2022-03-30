PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

