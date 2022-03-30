Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 11,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,547. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 177,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 259,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

