Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

PRK stock opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park National will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

