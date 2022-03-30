Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 995 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of USIG opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

