Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $123.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

